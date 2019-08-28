As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped by $649,846 Its Position; Miracle Mile Advisors Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 24,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 505,334 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 219,454 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests Inc reported 31,055 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 65,111 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Co owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,335 shares stake. Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bartlett Ltd Liability has 698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 787,968 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Intll Sarl holds 0.37% or 40,260 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 78 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Com reported 51 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19,500 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 1 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 55,849 shares to 455,947 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,588 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 1.02M shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Franklin Inc reported 0.05% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 1,205 shares. Amer Gp holds 1,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Llc holds 28,177 shares. Axa holds 478,508 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 3.74 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 3,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 144,141 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.04% or 33,102 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Segall Bryant And Hamill has 14,802 shares. Creative Planning has 2,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44,820 shares to 46,376 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).