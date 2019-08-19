As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Its Stake; Lincoln National (LNC) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1,620 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 23,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 407,337 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 29,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 128,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 99,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 999,173 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,110 shares to 44,123 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Christopher Giovanni Corporate Treasurer and Jeffrey Coutts Chief Valuation Actuary – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Network Advisors Recognized in InvestmentNews’ 40 under 40 – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Is Making It Easier for Small Business Owners to Offer Group Benefits – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,053 were accumulated by Cibc World Corp. 101,045 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.20 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Loews holds 9,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 6,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grimes And has 7,895 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 14,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp accumulated 272,038 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 339,289 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 46,852 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, National Pension Serv has 0.07% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 294,058 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 53,249 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares to 574,206 shares, valued at $46.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,010 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wabtec (WAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,194 are owned by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Papp L Roy invested in 0.51% or 38,597 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 56 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 5,829 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 3,234 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 9,579 shares stake. Westchester reported 1,015 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,726 shares. Park Presidio Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.61% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eos Management Limited Partnership owns 268 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,365 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 65,111 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Co holds 581,654 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.