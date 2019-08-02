As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $51.94 Million; Pfizer (ZTS) Position Has Increased by Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (ZTS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 246,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 222,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 1.94M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20M, up from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 1.48M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 225,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $236.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 30,469 shares to 47,270 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.