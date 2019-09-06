As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Amg Funds Has Boosted by $403,252 Its Holding; First United Bank Trust Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.72. About 272,381 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $374.38. About 103,209 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. 16.97 million Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.29% or 12,107 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 27,140 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 227 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 66 shares. Cordasco Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67 shares. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6,858 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated owns 56,729 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 0% or 87 shares. Victory owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 33,504 shares. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 54,268 were reported by Cwh Capital Management Inc. Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 606 shares. Focused Wealth reported 1,210 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.03% or 9,579 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 32,150 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.