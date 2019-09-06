As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Lifted Holding; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.07 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 362,052 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 6.15 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,028 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Inv Management stated it has 6,221 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 491,994 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co stated it has 479,718 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 6,514 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 281,354 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 6,327 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc has 2.79M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.44M shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arvest Bancorp Tru Division holds 1.34% or 358,750 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,509 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 349,564 shares. Filament Lc owns 6,405 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited invested in 0.16% or 53,997 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 62.63 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 65,111 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 55,689 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Charter Tru invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation accumulated 269 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 0.92% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 559 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 37,036 shares. Westpac reported 64,361 shares.