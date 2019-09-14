As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Its Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $3.39 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 38,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.