As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Declined, Amg Funds Has Lifted Holding by $403,252; As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Position by $66.34 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.81. About 456,405 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 608,571 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares.

