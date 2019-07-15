As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Declined, Amalgamated Bank Lifted Holding; S&Co Upped Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $848,160

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 898,228 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 56.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 10,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,227 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 18,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 916,358 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 70,388 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Com holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium, a New York-based fund reported 136,493 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,036 shares. 353 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 46,233 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Paragon Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 51 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 1 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 222,260 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 97,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Gp holds 221 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 126,066 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,083 were reported by Rafferty Asset Lc. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP accumulated 10,105 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 142 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 120,700 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab owns 9,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 240,937 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 19,244 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 28,857 shares. 2,825 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Covalent Ltd Liability reported 43,255 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Massachusetts Fin Serv Co Ma owns 2.75M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.