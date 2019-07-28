As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined, Harvey Investment Co Upped Stake by $4.13 Million; Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Stake by $2.56 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42 million shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 910,364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horan Cap invested in 0.03% or 2,269 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 4,031 are owned by Nexus Inv Incorporated. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Edge Wealth Ltd Co reported 9 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Platinum Invest Ltd holds 0.1% or 54,855 shares. Mcf Advisors holds 0% or 69 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 6,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Llc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares to 357,482 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 46.84 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Carroll owns 504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 3,725 shares. Advisory Incorporated reported 14,253 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 795 shares. Maverick holds 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 231,220 shares. Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.66% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 127 are held by Lenox Wealth. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Arrowmark Colorado Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Blair William & Il stated it has 248,033 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Skylands Limited has 0.51% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.74% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

