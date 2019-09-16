As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted by $570,698 Its Position; Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $559,510 as Shares Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 7,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 68,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 60,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26 million, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.26M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 5,639 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 113,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,333 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,097 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.50M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 251 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 131 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.02% stake. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0.01% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 42,812 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 188,422 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 11,685 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Texas-based Next Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Baillie Gifford holds 0.31% or 4.05M shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 34,665 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corp reported 27,700 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 138,602 shares to 50,745 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 11,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,352 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 9.56M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 8,700 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 3,338 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 16 shares. 31,677 were accumulated by Td Asset. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,139 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 4,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Allied Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,025 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 4,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,797 are owned by Raymond James Na. Twin Cap owns 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,100 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 115,761 shares.