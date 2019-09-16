As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rose, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Republic Services (RSG) as Market Value Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.17 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,075 shares to 515,574 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 94,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,071 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The).