As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $6.03 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Holding in Regency Centers (REG) as Share Price Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 50,675 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 82,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 331,503 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, up from 248,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 86,598 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $70.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-revenue device company Soliton prices $11 million Reg A+ IPO at $5 – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Regency Centers’ (REG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Private equity firm Legion Capital withdraws $6 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DigitalAMN’s Reg A+ Interest Shows Promise as Blockstack and OrgHarvest Become First SEC Qualified Offerings in Crypto and Cannabis Cultivation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,201 shares to 905,733 shares, valued at $36.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 37,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

