As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rose, Amg Funds Has Raised Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 972,350 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap International Incorporated Ca invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). South Dakota Council holds 0.11% or 71,538 shares. Jnba Fincl stated it has 23 shares. 20 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru Company. The California-based Windward Mngmt Ca has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 0.25% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,068 shares. Rampart Invest Management Lc accumulated 8,335 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 1,763 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0% stake. St Germain D J Communication has 3,492 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Putnam Investments Lc reported 20,267 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 353 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 194,091 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 190,729 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 4.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.05M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 433,601 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 2.23% or 79,960 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,580 shares. 180,386 are held by Impala Asset Llc. Mirador Ptnrs Lp reported 13,822 shares stake. Boston Partners holds 6.24M shares. Scott Selber reported 56,970 shares. Scge Mngmt LP holds 6.54% or 889,698 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Co holds 1.08% or 154,979 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Alabama-based fund reported 38,800 shares. 3.14 million are owned by Glenmede Trust Company Na.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 46,945 shares to 575,410 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 221,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,114 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.