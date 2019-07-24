As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Declined, Stone Run Capital Lifted Its Position by $2.83 Million; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised Position by $3.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 122.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 64,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,901 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 53,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 588,527 shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 945,649 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From Sonoco Products Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SON) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Buying The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its 5.4% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Connecting The Dots On Sonoco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 41,275 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 8,315 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 165,364 shares. 90,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.09 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,086 shares. Old Republic Corp owns 351,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 162,664 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 19,660 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser invested in 14,429 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 82,622 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 960 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,464 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Cl A (NYSE:H) by 52,127 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $127,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Inx (EFV) by 16,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,656 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 27,183 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company accumulated 230,971 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 114 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 192,610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Pension owns 44,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eos Limited Partnership accumulated 268 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America reported 384 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Lp has 0.32% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 320,996 shares. Harvey Company Ltd invested 3.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Spectrum Gru Incorporated invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 0.14% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.59% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bollard Ltd Liability Corp has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.