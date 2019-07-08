As Wabtec (WAB) Shares Declined, Holder Mason Street Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.84 Million; Investment House Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 4.48 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 249,596 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,245 shares to 26,391 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,292 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.85 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,480 shares to 114,033 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,132 shares, and has risen its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).