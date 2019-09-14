As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted by $350,811 Its Position; American Century Companies Has Decreased Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake by $897,600

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 29,833 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 43.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 448,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 589,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 2.42M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 589,300 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 9,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 347,699 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 22,084 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 1.12 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% stake. Hrt Financial Lc invested in 0% or 14,467 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com reported 1.48M shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Prelude Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 2.49 million were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.40M shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 26,297 shares to 298,623 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,060 shares to 770,245 shares, valued at $36.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,297 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 185,000 were accumulated by Petrus Co Lta. Coastline holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited reported 0.27% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Endurance Wealth Inc invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.27% or 77,934 shares. State Street Corporation holds 6.27M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Royal London Asset Limited owns 55,689 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,611 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,143 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).