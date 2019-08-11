As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Pdt Partners Boosted Stake; Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Holding by $2.61 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 28,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 277,667 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 249,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 277,563 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 7.63 million shares traded or 275.88% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 34,743 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 38,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,629 are held by Scotia Capital Inc. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.25% or 4,018 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 106,671 shares in its portfolio. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.71% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 236 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 70,551 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,900 shares. Hanson And Doremus reported 606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer International Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 47,947 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,616 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Windward Management Ca accumulated 4,054 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.02% or 2,249 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,181 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 565,136 shares to 149,961 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,617 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 88,537 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,742 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv has 6,212 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,300 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 2,825 shares. 24,208 are held by Natixis L P. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,461 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 23,165 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Van Berkom & invested in 841,186 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,504 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Risk-Reward With Hilton Grand and Marriott Vacations – GuruFocus.com” published on December 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CopperWynd Resort & Club, in Scottsdale’s Living Desert, is Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s First Managed Resort in Arizona – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.