As Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $1.51 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4086.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 121,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 124,268 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 2,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 328,558 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 20,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 514,053 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.90M, up from 493,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 257,733 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $169.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,359 shares. Amer Rech & invested in 0% or 116 shares. Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 80,333 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,468 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mgmt holds 0% or 38 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 24,892 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 12,702 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Natl reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Prudential holds 115,065 shares. 205,905 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,800 shares to 76,800 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,598 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).