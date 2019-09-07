As Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position by $1.44 Million; Joho Capital Has Lifted Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $975,480 as Share Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 369 shares. Amer Rech & Co accumulated 116 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9 shares. Amg Natl Tru Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,978 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.01% or 1,159 shares in its portfolio. 787,968 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.29% or 12,107 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Axa holds 10,121 shares. Permanens Capital Lp owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 34 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 170,496 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech owns 16,207 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Washington Corporation invested in 34 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares to 30,292 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,444 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39 million shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 153,906 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 219 shares. Parkside Bancshares And invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens & Northern owns 1.27% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,769 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 19,374 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 19,093 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,263 shares. Oakworth holds 3,836 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 41,462 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) accumulated 15,785 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 2,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 697,417 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,207 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 shares valued at $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Thursday, August 22.