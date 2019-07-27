As Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.90 Million; As Emerson Electric (EMR) Market Value Declined, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 141,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,175 shares to 69,775 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock.

