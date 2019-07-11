As Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Declined, Harvey Investment Co Increased Its Stake; As Iron Mountain (IRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed by $3.61 Million Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 103,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 10.70 million shares traded or 275.85% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 1.04M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $148.48M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James holds 0.11% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 101 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 1,640 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 978,899 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsr LP has 0.2% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 13,000 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 21,046 shares stake. 18,295 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 16,742 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Company invested in 1.55% or 1.95M shares. American Rech And Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1,308 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.1% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech invested in 83,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 36,867 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $39.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares to 357,482 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,224 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Investment Management accumulated 54,855 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kwmg Llc holds 0% or 6 shares. Natl Ins Company Tx reported 4,188 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. General Electr Company holds 19.02 million shares or 95.62% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc invested 0.92% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Maryland-based Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,491 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 12,107 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Los Angeles Cap And Equity holds 12,589 shares. Davenport And Com Ltd owns 3,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 455,000 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 187 shares. Andra Ap owns 28,100 shares.