As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $37.75 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Increased Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.62 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $265.3. About 766,805 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 517,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34 million, up from 654,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 541,312 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 561,548 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $71.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 11,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,369 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) – Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Finance Advisory Corp accumulated 1,763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.14% or 25,156 shares in its portfolio. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 16,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 1.52 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 6,236 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,000 are held by Needham. 13,936 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 28,227 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group, a New York-based fund reported 7,644 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 306 shares. 185,549 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ckw Finance Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 2 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Co has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tradition Lc reported 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,532 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Assoc accumulated 1,196 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 1.15M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,351 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 221,293 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,636 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Thomas Story & Son Lc has 2.77% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capital Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 3,062 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.