As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased by $1.51 Million Its Holding; Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 20,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 514,053 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.90 million, up from 493,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 747,888 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by 47.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 101,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 111,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 212,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.88M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 11/04/2018 – Trade Risks, Costs to Test Mining Rebound, Cautions Rio Tinto; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 622,062 shares to 695,862 shares, valued at $36.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRP) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B on Friday, August 9. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,000 shares to 144,060 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 18,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,250 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc.

