As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Declined, Stone Run Capital Has Increased Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 634,960 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $364.32. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 400 shares. Summit Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.24% or 3,400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 92,899 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor owns 1.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,805 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd holds 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,153 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 512 shares. 575,535 were accumulated by Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership. Gm Advisory Group stated it has 4,091 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,855 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,220 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1.07% or 11,733 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 1,753 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability invested in 8,792 shares or 0.49% of the stock. New England Research And Mgmt Inc holds 0.69% or 2,695 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wabtec and Erie union workers finally reach contract agreement – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

