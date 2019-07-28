As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 59.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 69,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,549 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 120,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.76M, down from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,544 shares to 197,933 shares, valued at $52.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 721,867 shares. Stoneridge Limited Com invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,015 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company holds 8,335 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.14% or 1.87 million shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Eos Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 583,910 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,602 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 266,965 shares. Macquarie Group holds 70,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 124,711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 8,166 shares. Gates holds 3.32% or 1.01 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 208,938 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 105,953 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 677,325 were reported by South Dakota Council. Orca Invest Mgmt has 55,800 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 63,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs reported 5,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 327 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 259,492 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 36 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 7,057 shares. Agf Investments reported 816,103 shares. 83,849 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 284,748 shares to 383,084 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc. by 57,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

