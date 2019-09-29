As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Lifted by $1.10 Million Its Position; Capital Innovations Maintains Holding in Vale S A (VALE)

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 34,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 50,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.78 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 15,500 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 470,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76M, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 810,694 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 9.92% stake. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tctc Holdg Lc owns 2,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Litman Gregory Asset Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 623 shares. 55 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company. James Inv Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 37,362 shares. 20 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 7,150 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Co accumulated 11,934 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 143,039 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.