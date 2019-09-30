As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Needham Investment Management Upped Its Stake; As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $597,196

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 603.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 49,250 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 387,903 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, down from 42,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 1.57 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 8,552 shares. Harvey Invest stated it has 3.15% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 449,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.1% or 1.50M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 1.48% or 11.17M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,990 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt owns 40,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap stated it has 13,365 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital Lp holds 700 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 242,750 shares to 887,650 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec Insiders Dump Stock Before Ugly First Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Gets Off to a Solid Start in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 250 shares. Sumitomo Life Com invested in 17,889 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,760 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 9,443 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Group Limited Liability holds 128,105 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 17,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.24M shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Run Ltd has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bath Savings Com owns 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,524 shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri owns 362,267 shares for 6.84% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,208 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 47,672 shares. 78,840 are owned by Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.