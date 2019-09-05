As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted Holding; As Methanex (MEOH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Korea Investment Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.76 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 902,859 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 91.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 120,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 10,825 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 131,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 513,192 shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 91.67% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.92 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $11.62M for 50.56 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 34,845 shares to 642,725 shares, valued at $72.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 12,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97M Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.