As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Boosted by $649,846 Its Holding; Bartlett & Co Boosted General Electric (GE) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 198,522 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 40,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,081 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 56,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 15.70 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares to 76,612 shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,490 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 81,225 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,868 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).