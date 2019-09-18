As Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Increased Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 311,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.93M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.97 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 1543.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 280,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 298,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 829,558 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 8,100 shares. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130 shares. Smithfield holds 1,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,189 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,446 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 7,577 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). St Germain D J Inc holds 3,120 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Limited has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 615,013 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 29,833 shares. Muhlenkamp And Company holds 1.83% or 52,521 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corporation owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Back At All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19 billion worth of stock was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 67,740 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $267.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 159,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,184 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas accumulated 0% or 1,870 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 12,974 shares. 60,100 are owned by Spc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). M&T Bancorp reported 0.04% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,840 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 174 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 496,149 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.48% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 14,212 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt. 18,791 were reported by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 80,554 are owned by Private Advisor.