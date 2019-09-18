As Wabtec Com (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Harvey Investment Co Increased Its Position; Family Management Has Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $304,372

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Com (WAB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 15,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 260,530 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.70 million, up from 245,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 190,918 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 12,370 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592,000, up from 5,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 5.04 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA) by 1 shares to 40 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 6,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,137 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. 16.97 million Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Lp accumulated 4,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 11.50 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Company holds 0.77% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 221,998 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 36,471 shares. 278,365 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 3,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Ltd Ca owns 0.25% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 14,389 shares. Clean Yield owns 0.08% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,068 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 27,653 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 5,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 91,153 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 8,242 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 22,478 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has 16,224 shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,171 shares. 5,160 are owned by Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Cohen Lawrence B owns 4.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 122,951 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 99,068 shares. Chickasaw Capital Lc stated it has 38,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Incorporated has 7,873 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 1.35 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Insight 2811 reported 8,046 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.64% or 1.21M shares.

