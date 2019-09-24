As Wabtec Com (WAB) Market Value Rose, Capital Counsel Increased Position by $6.35 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Its Holding

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 89,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 987,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.89 million, up from 898,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 327,845 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 143.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 38,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $96.38. About 1.37M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,783 shares to 270,217 shares, valued at $24.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,529 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings.