As Wabco Holdings (WBC) Shares Declined, Price Michael F Upped Its Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Cut Stake by $5.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 272,590 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advsr Inc invested in 47,462 shares or 1.82% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 1.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 48,969 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). American Century Inc holds 0.19% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 2,184 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 45,353 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stanley has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,184 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0% or 406 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 961,778 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 68,723 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 23.07 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 215,488 shares to 386,310 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian budget back in balance but jobless rate at one-year high – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Australian consumer mood sours, bets rise on steeper rate cuts – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.