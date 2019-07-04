As Wabco Holdings (WBC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Increased Position; Whitebox Advisors Has Increased Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 91.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 14,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 16,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 155,902 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8,855 shares to 53,850 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 15,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,984 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 45,081 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,700 shares. Franklin has 190,210 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 115 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 14,918 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 0.03% stake. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,101 shares. Pacific Global Inv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,579 shares. 2.67M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,289 shares in its portfolio. 33,184 were accumulated by Logan Management. Nuance Invests Lc holds 522,589 shares. Moreover, Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Llp has 1.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 240,821 shares. Northern Corp holds 328,504 shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 122 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 171,359 shares to 988,425 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,276 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

