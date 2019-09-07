As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Lowered Holding; Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Holderness Investments Company

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 255,375 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.70 million for 18.89 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve $7 Billion Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.22% or 117,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 10,630 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 10,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 184 shares. Midas Management Corp invested in 1.23% or 21,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 23,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Magnetar Limited has 741,837 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 4,264 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 25,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 213 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Mngmt invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suncoast Equity Management reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company invested in 1,318 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd holds 4.44% or 183,362 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc stated it has 57,252 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Secs Inc has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Fincl Gru has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 3,443 shares or 0% of the stock. Selway Asset reported 43,774 shares. Washington-based Cwh Cap has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cincinnati Insurance has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,000 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Gp has 1.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 25.30 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.