As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Valuation Declined, Harvest Management Decreased by $2.51 Million Its Position; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 6.58 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.87 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 6.22 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 100,588 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 67,197 shares to 967,627 shares, valued at $125.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 241,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.93 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 16,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 1.01 million shares stake. 2,675 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company. Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Alpine Assocs Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 153,139 shares stake. Yakira Cap invested 1.63% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 132,902 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,716 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,975 shares. Robotti Robert has 0.23% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 50,820 shares. 44,121 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Limited.