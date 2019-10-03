As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Value Declined, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Its Position by $5.74 Million; Norinchukin Bank The Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $549,062; Valuation Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 492,497 shares traded or 52.22% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 6.49 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

