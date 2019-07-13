As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted by $791,633 Its Holding; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding Maintained by Lionstone Capital Management Llc

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 774,339 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 114,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 438,295 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation invested in 22,500 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Atria Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Da Davidson accumulated 2,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 461,926 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Manhattan stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 5,804 are owned by Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% or 6,113 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 2,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 379,683 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.06% or 165,037 shares in its portfolio. York Cap Management Global Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 954,068 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,904 shares to 36,613 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,638 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.