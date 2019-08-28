As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.23 Million; Hightower Advisors Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $820,674 as Share Value Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 23,411 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 2,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 261,138 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 263,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $354.48. About 394,952 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 173,784 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 10,719 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 85,588 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,578 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bouchey Fin Gp Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,294 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,784 shares. Amp Invsts has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 695,462 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De holds 0.18% or 65,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 107,861 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited accumulated 0.11% or 4,608 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 111,787 shares to 123,587 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,133 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 2,065 shares. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Co holds 15,452 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,335 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 289,809 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 239,061 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.1% or 5,543 shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 0.71% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 117,900 are held by P Schoenfeld Asset L P. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 61,929 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Com Savings Bank owns 1,706 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 287,750 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.