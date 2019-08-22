As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Trimmed by $2.23 Million Its Stake; As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Value Declined, Fiduciary Management Trimmed by $18.57 Million Its Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 88,727 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 241,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 693,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, down from 934,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 122,586 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,922 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wellington Group Llp reported 8,273 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc reported 33,184 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 157,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 25,395 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,070 shares. Pictet Bankshares Limited owns 7,180 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability has invested 4.91% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Clearbridge Invests Llc invested 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 1,078 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 114,480 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 500 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 290,548 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 210,066 shares. 4,846 are held by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 3,988 shares. Whittier Tru has 1,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 45,030 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.06 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 0.01% or 5,784 shares. Bridges Inv accumulated 12,920 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm owns 40,582 shares. 60,116 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated holds 1,600 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 8,458 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 8.09 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

