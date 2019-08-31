As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $424,020

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 286,209 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 34,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 38,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd New York accumulated 141,795 shares. Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.13% or 15,770 shares. Manikay Partners Llc stated it has 908,842 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lipe & Dalton reported 2,400 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Argent Tru has 49,949 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has 5,570 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coho holds 0.01% or 3,029 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 26,827 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cim Lc invested in 3.55% or 86,979 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0.1% or 1,967 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Assocs holds 4,280 shares. Eulav Asset owns 31,000 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Group Llc holds 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,468 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO (WBC) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Signs $230 Million Agreement to Equip Premium Passenger Car Manufacturer with Innovative Air Suspension Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PDOB and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.