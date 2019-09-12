As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Holding by $5.74 Million; Clovis Oncology (Put) (CLVS) Holder Css Has Boosted Its Position by $424,200

Css Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (CLVS) by 233.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $644,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 3.83 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 432,696 shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 48,598 shares. Pnc Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 75,175 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 22,543 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Trexquant Lp invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 348,867 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 4.55 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 491,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Orbimed Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.91M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 2.30M shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Their Option to Purchase an Additional $13.0 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of the Company’s 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Offer $225 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis up 1% on new Rubraca data – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis chief opens wallet to buy stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Clovis (CLVS) Down 21% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WABCO Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 163,629 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $28.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 144,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.70 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Llc reported 29,361 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp accumulated 41,500 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Angelo Gordon Communications Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 9,711 are held by Utah Retirement. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 25 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 53,900 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.01% stake. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Harvest Ltd Liability Company owns 5,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J Communication Ltd Liability Com, a Louisiana-based fund reported 565,565 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 294,006 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 18,603 shares. Paloma Communications accumulated 47,206 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Inc has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).