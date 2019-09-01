As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Cut Position; Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $593,072 as Valuation Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 286,209 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 171,695 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 177,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies owns 0.15% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1.13M shares. 954,068 are held by York Capital Management Limited Liability. Pitcairn invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ci Invs reported 89 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 1,236 were reported by Nomura Holdings. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 19,026 shares. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 8,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 400 are held by Parkside Bankshares Trust. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 22,147 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 2.63M shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 27,245 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bancorporation Mi holds 15,105 shares. 29,940 are owned by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Llc holds 3.48% or 97,715 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Retail Bank stated it has 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 341,501 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv reported 0.69% stake. Mraz Amerine Associates stated it has 1,998 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau Assoc Inc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 7,238 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Texas National Bank & Trust Tx has 7,500 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company reported 4.52% stake. Amica Mutual accumulated 160,715 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,781 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.