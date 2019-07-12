As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Holding; Marco Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $936,157 as Share Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94M, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 438,295 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 11,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 65,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares to 506,702 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.83B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

