As Wabash Natl (WNC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Cut Its Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $654,000, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 93,077 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 155,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 170,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 4.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,000 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 1.59% or 115,838 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plancorp Limited Company owns 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,324 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.08% or 352,080 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il invested in 0.35% or 13,370 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn reported 37,280 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 35,135 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 46,225 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,188 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corp accumulated 71,699 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Beddow Capital Mgmt has 3.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,295 shares. 17,947 are held by Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Com.

