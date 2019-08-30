As Wabash Natl (WNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Position by $543,283; Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $3.99 Million as Shares Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $610.38. About 87,962 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 41,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The hedge fund held 2,459 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 77,260 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 1.81 million shares. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 188,366 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Credit Suisse Ag has 49,504 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.27% or 89,510 shares. Moreover, Wilen Invest Management has 0.12% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 785,896 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 1,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 15,875 shares stake. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 53,917 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco invested in 285,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,011 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs holds 0.06% or 12,434 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wabash National Corporation (WNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabash National Corporation Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers at 2018 Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking stocks on watch after weak January order data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 30,099 shares to 176,702 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 67,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.