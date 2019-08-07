As Wabash Natl (WNC) Market Value Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Has Raised Position; Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 699,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.16M, up from 680,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $300.26. About 1.08M shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 76,900 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 462,122 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

