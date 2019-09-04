As W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Raised Holding by $371,400; Raytheon (RTN) Shares Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $861,770

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.66M market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 688,411 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $183.29. About 409,510 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares to 199,301 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Savings Bank accumulated 0.06% or 2,962 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 3,210 shares. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 163,809 shares or 1.33% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 667,769 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Com holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 135 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Company Lc invested in 0.58% or 146,589 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Com Delaware invested in 0.99% or 75,123 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,841 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Co reported 37,250 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,400 were reported by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,175 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,437 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures Authorized by Raytheon to Begin Next Phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10 million are held by D E Shaw And Co Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 44,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 270,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 24,423 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Merian (Uk) Limited owns 2.63M shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,511 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 138,632 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 118,145 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Llp has invested 0.14% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W&T Offshore: Low Decline Asset Base Makes This One A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares to 37,120 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust.