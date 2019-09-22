As W R Berkley (WRB) Valuation Rose, Leavell Investment Management Increased Stake; Eaton Vance Management Stake in Netapp (NTAP) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W R Berkley (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W R Berkley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80 million shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 6,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 595,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.74 million, down from 601,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.32 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “May 31st Options Now Available For NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Upcoming Deadlines – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Posts Soft Q1 Preliminary Results, Cuts ’20 View – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VAL, NTAP, and EGBN of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP â€“ Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against NETAPP, INC. â€“ NTAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bb&T holds 3,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 15,999 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Limited has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Next Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 800 shares. Cibc holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 10,183 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 104,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,808 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,339 were accumulated by Gideon Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A holds 100 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 102,667 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 453,614 shares to 17.06 million shares, valued at $493.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 21,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.