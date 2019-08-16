As W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Markston International Decreased Its Holding by $898,716; Electronic Arts (EA) Position Upped by Integre Asset Management Llc

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 1.27M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 10,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 52,956 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 63,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 114,572 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 3,030 shares to 83,347 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,403 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.07 million for 27.69 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.